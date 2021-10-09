DUBAI: For the second week, the Kuwaiti Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted a large number of visitors from different world countries. Visitors were impressed by the eye-catching way Kuwait’s history, folklore, projects and humanitarian, social and cultural role were showcased. Furthermore, they got familiar with the efforts of the State of Kuwait in attaining sustainability and development just as reflected in the Kuwaiti booth’s title: ‘New Kuwait… New Opportunities for Sustainability’. – KUNA