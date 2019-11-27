Oman, Bahrain goalless in Gulf Cup

DOHA: Kuwait outmatched Saudi Arabia to end the opener of the Gulf football Cup 3-1 in a clash held in the Qatari capital, Doha, yesterday. Saudi Arabia were controlling the pitch and attempted to penetrate from within the Kuwaiti defense. The Kuwaitis were relying on counter-attacks. However, Kuwait’s Ahmad Al-Dhefeeri scored the opener by capitalizing on a cross-over from team captain Bader Al-Mutawwa. Sami Al-Sane, in an assist by Al-Mutawwa in minute 46 of the first half, added a second goal.



Kuwait looked different in the second half, turning more to the offensive and attempting to create chances to score. Mubarak Al-Feneini scored the team’s third goal in the last minute of the clash. But, Feras Al-Buraikan scored Saudi Arabia’s lone goal in the 96th minute.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, who was watching from the stands, said the Gulf championship has succeeded even before it started as it united the GCC. He hoped success continues to smile on the Kuwaiti team, adding the Kuwait team loves the Gulf championship and the real win is in the gathering of all the Gulf countries.



Earlier, Oman and Bahrain ended their Gulf Cup opener yesterday goalless with both teams trying very hard to snatch a goal.



Both teams were cautious in the first half but the Omanis had advantage in the second half but all bids were fruitless. – KUNA