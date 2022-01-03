Kuwaitis told to leave Europe * Booster for 50+ people without appointment

KUWAIT: The Cabinet announced yesterday that all indoor social gatherings will be suspended from Jan 9, 2022 until Feb 28, 2022 amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The Cabinet also decided that from today, all passengers arriving to Kuwait must provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival. Kuwait recorded 982 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, while health authorities reported no new deaths. The number of patients in ICUs increased from 5 to 8, patients in COVID-19 wards increased from 27 to 35 and active cases jumped to 4,773. The percentage of daily new cases to new tests reached 4.4 percent, while the recovery rate reached 98.3 percent.

The health ministry yesterday announced that people aged over 50 who had taken two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine can receive a booster jab without prior appointment. Younger people have to book an appointment for receiving the booster dose. The vaccines are available on Jaber Causeway, Mishref fairgrounds and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh youth center, as well as public hospitals countrywide. Last week, 115,024 people got the booster jab, taking the total to 461,693 who have received the third dose.

Kuwait has urged its citizens to leave several European countries including Britain, France and Germany because of a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. In a series of statements overnight Sunday, the state also warned Kuwaitis, often big spenders abroad, to avoid travelling to these countries. The foreign ministry said they should “delay their trips” generally and, in particular, to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

It said its citizens should leave those countries “considering the significant and unprecedented rise in the number of new cases” of COVID-19. Europe has in the past few months again become the pandemic’s epicenter and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron strain. The countries with the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the world were all in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

The count showed more than 4.9 million infections reported in Europe over the seven days to Jan 1. France alone recorded more than one million new cases during that one-week period. Kuwait’s foreign ministry also said yesterday that the country’s citizens should leave Turkey and Morocco due to concerns over COVID-19. The number of recorded cases in Kuwait remains relatively low. But they jumped 30-fold in a month to reach around 982 cases yesterday in the country of more than four million people.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, cases have also surged. In the United Arab Emirates, infections have risen almost 40-fold since the beginning of December. Saudi Arabia announced 1,746 new cases yesterday, the most in six months and a leap of more than 700 from just a day earlier. The kingdom has reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah. Qatar’s daily cases rose to 1,077, the highest since June. – Agencies