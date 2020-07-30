Kuwait will lift the ban on international travel and allow its citizens and residents to travel to and from the country starting from August 1 excluding seven countries, the Center for Government Communication (CGC), the official spokesoffice for the Cabinet, said on Thursday.

“Citizens and residents of the country are allowed to travel to and from Kuwait, except for residents coming from the following countries: Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Nepal,” the CGC said in a tweet posted on its official account.

