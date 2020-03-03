Kuwait bans online learning platforms during school break

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday warned all public and private schools against using remote online learning platforms, noting that violators will be held accountable, said educational sources, noting that some schools had started using such platforms on their own, which angered some parents.

The sources added that MoE is fully committed to the Cabinet decision suspending classes and stressed that schools violating the ministry’s regulations will be referred to the legal affairs department, be they Arab or foreign schools. The sources explained that upon direct instructions from MoE assistant undersecretary for private education Abdul Mohsen Al-Huwailah, Private Education Department Manager Sanad Al-Mutairi notified school administrations against using any of these platforms.

School preparations

Meanwhile, MoE assistant undersecretaries’ council convened yesterday to discuss resuming school on March 15th and the measures followed to fight the coronavirus. The meeting presided by MoE acting undersecretary Bader Bejad came up with several recommendations, including cancelling the morning assembly in all schools, cutting breaks short, organizing the process of sales at school canteens to limit crowding in queues and constantly checking the temperature of students and staff using 1,100 devices that the Ministry of Health (MoH) will provide.

Recommendations also included activating the role of the MoE official spokesperson and assistant undersecretary for educational development affairs Faisal Al-Maqseed in order to unify the ministry’s media statements. Notably, MoE officials are scheduled to meet MoH assistant undersecretary for prevention Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi and school health department manager Dr Dalal Al-Wadani to discuss preparations at various school clinics.

Common cold

Following up the case of the Ministry of Public Works’ (MPW) Egyptian employee who was rushed to Jaber Hospital, then referred to Farwaniya Hospital for medical tests after being suspected to be infected with COVID-19 on returning from vacation, informed sources said that the employee turned out to be suffering from common cold. Notably, the man was coughing severely and sweating heavily, so his fellow employees panicked and reported him to MoH, which advised he should go to Jaber Hospital. When he went there, he was told to go to Farwaniya Hospital instead.

Courts complex

In the meantime, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahd Al-Afasi yesterday inspected Jahra courts complex to make sure all coronavirus-related precautionary measures are strictly applied by both employees and visitors. The tour resulted in referring a number of the complex employees for administrative investigations for not performing their jobs properly.

Commerce Chamber

In other news, MP Riyadh Al-Adsani said “the infiltration of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry in state institutions should come to an end”, adding he had filed a grilling motion in this regard in which he expressed disapproval that a representative from the chamber is present in many state bodies.

Trade registers fees

Well-informed sources said Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan will soon issue a decision amending a previous one concerning unifying the fees for issuing trade registers to be KD 7 for companies’ data, KD 1 for ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates and KD 3 for inquiries. The sources added that in a bid to improve the business environment, the amendments will also include reducing foundation and commercial licenses fees by KD 7 each.