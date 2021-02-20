By B Izzak

KUWAIT: A decision to impose a total ban on the entry of all foreigners to Kuwait has been extended indefinitely, the civil aviation authority said yesterday. The government slapped the entry ban on expatriates two weeks ago, which was supposed to expire on Feb 21.

“Based on instructions by the health authorities, it has been decided to extend indefinitely the decision to ban the entry of non-Kuwaiti passengers into Kuwait,” said an announcement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on its Twitter account. It added no further details.

It however said that the arrival of Kuwaiti passengers will continue provided they undergo a seven-day quarantine at hotels and another seven days at home. The civil aviation authority announced a few days ago details on how non-Kuwaiti passengers will be able to enter Kuwait from all over the world starting from Feb 21.

The announcement said people coming from previously restricted countries will be quarantined at local hotels for 14 days, while passengers arriving from other countries will be quarantined at local hotels for seven days and another seven days at home.