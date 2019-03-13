Kuwait bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets

KUWAIT: The Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced Tuesday the suspension of operations of all Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets from Kuwait’s airspace after two planes of the same type crashed in five months. DGCA said in a statement all Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights, including those in transit, were suspended until further notice. Meanwhile, the Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) said yesterday that its fleet, consisting of 64 planes, did not include Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. ALAFCO added 118 planes will be delivered this year, including 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, affirming that the transaction is still intact and there are no immediate renegotiations over it. – Agencies