By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait maintained the title of HH the Amir Ninth International Shooting Grand Prix which concluded on Friday at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex, as Kuwaiti shooters dominated the shooting competition and took the top three places after shooting at 100 targets.

Khalifa Shlash won the gold medal by hitting 177 targets over 8 rounds in two days, while the silver medal was won by Ghazi Al-Daihani who hit 171, and the bronze went to Muath Al-Rashid with 169 targets following a shot off with Abdallah Al-Rashidi after hitting the same number of target. There was also an entertaining round for the pioneers of shooting, who enjoyed being in the range and remembered their past.

A simple ceremony concluded the tournament during which President of Arab and Kuwait Shooting Federations, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee Eng Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi, who lauded the sporting competition in which Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE participated. He said sporting competition differ from other shooting events, but the organizing committee decided to have it conencide with Grand Prix.

President of the Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah appreciated the efforts of the Higher Organizing Committee of HH the Amir’s Ninth International Grand Prix, to bring it out in the ideal manner and reach the required level that fits Kuwait shooting reputation. Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud, who attended the sporting event, added shooters of both genders had a major role in ensuring the success of the tournament due to strong competition, as everyone was keen to win a medal.

Sheikh Salman also commended the organization and attention to the smallest of details by all sub-committees. He finally thanked all referees who exerted extra effort in order to ensure fair play, and the refereeing department gained the respect of all those participants in the Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Eng. Duaij Al-Otaibi said results of Kuwait’s shooters were satisfactory, and that they reached the finals in the trap and skeet event with Mansour Al-Rashidi winning the skeet bronze, despite the strong competition by Italian, Czech and Kazakhstan shooters, and this confirms that Kuwait shooting is on the right path to make more achievements.

Al-Otaibi said the Grand Prix received praise from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and officials who attended the tournament, as he thanked HH the Amir for the unlimited and continued support for the Grand Prix and shooting in general.

Final Medals Tally

Country Gold Silver Bronze

Kuwait 2 2 3

Serbia 2 1 1

Italy 1 3 1

Kazakhstan 1 2 3

UAE 1 0 0

Greece 1 0 0

Bulgaria 0 1 0

Pakistan 0 1 0

Armenia 0 0 1

Lithuania 0 0 1