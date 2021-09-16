VIENNA: Kuwait on Wednesday said it was imperative to allow the UN nuclear watchdog to fully probe the nature of Iran’s nuclear program, making sure it is for peaceful purposes. Lamenting the lack of progress over the matter, Kuwait’s deputy permanent representative to international organizations Abdullah Al-Obaidi said there remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding the nature of Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Kuwaiti diplomat, amid talks over Iran’s nuclear program, expressed his country’s concern in the wake of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, which found traces of uranium at three undeclared nuclear sites in Iran, a matter that still needs a lucid explanation, he said.

He urged Tehran to fully cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog and allow its inspectors greater access to its nuclear plants as part of efforts to break the impasse, saying Kuwait supports the IAEA and its chief Rafael Grossi. Iran has said it would allow the IAEA to service monitor cameras at its nuclear sites after talks between Grossi and the chief of Tehran’s atomic energy body, pushing efforts to resuscitate Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers. – KUNA