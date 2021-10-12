NEW YORK: The State of Kuwait affirmed a strong position on multilateral action as the best way to address the disarmament and non-proliferation challenges and to enhance international cooperation in this regard, under the umbrella of the United Nations. This came during Kuwait’s speech delivered by Minister Plenipotentiary Tariq Mohammad Al-Bannai before the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly.

He welcomed any progress made in the field of disarmament, expressing concern about any failure to comply with the agreed commitments and the deliberate and continuous disregard of the international community’s repeated appeals for the universalization of multiple treaties and agreements.

Bannai pointed out that Kuwait will chair the second session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East at the end of next November. Moreover, he pointed out that achieving the desired goal will be one of the most important confidence-building measures in the region.

Bannai stressed that this may contribute to improving and strengthening relations between countries, establishing security and stability regionally and globally, as well as facilitating and encouraging cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and its uses for peaceful purposes. – KUNA