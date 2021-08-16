KUWAIT: An annual youth award Kuwait offers to acknowledge exceptionally talented youngsters proves how significant the cohort is towards national development, a minister said. The Kuwait Youth Excellence and Creativity Award, which serves as a platform that allows the country’s youth to display their varied skills, is one of many initiatives the Kuwaiti government has introduced to connect with youngsters, Information Minister and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi said amid a lavish ceremony to honor the winners yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of His Highness the Amir, the minister said the winners represent a bevy of astute entrepreneurs who have translated their ambitions into success stories, adding that such dedication is the focal point of national development plans. The minister attributed the youngsters’ success to the overwhelming support they have received from the Kuwaiti leadership, saying such dedication is synonymous with national development plans. – KUNA