KUWAIT: Al-Fursan, the United Arab Emirates Air Force display team, paints the sky with MB339 aircrafts during the Kuwait aviation show in Kuwait City on January 18, 2020. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: With over 60,000 visitors, the Kuwait Aviation Show concluded yesterday. On that occasion, the show’s organizing committee announced that the third version of the Kuwait Aviation Show will be held on January 19, 2022. Head of the organizing committee Ismail Behbehani said that the success of the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020 signifies that Kuwait became a main competitor in the region’s aviation market.

“The patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for this important event signifies the interest of His Highness in the development of the civil and military aviation industry in the region in particular and in the world in general,” he pointed out.

The four-day event was very successful, according to the organizers. “The organizing committee will evaluate the results of the aviation show to meet the needs of participants after the conclusion of the event. The air shows presented by all of the Kuwaiti Air Force, the Saudi Hawks team, the Emirati cavalry team, Italian Air Force Flight, the US and British Air Force, in addition to Qatar’s Skydive team were great, and I appreciate the efforts of all the participants who made this event successful,” stressed Behbehani.

“The great number of participants in this year’s event reflects the trust that Kuwait gained on the international level. Also, this even serves the national economy in addition to refreshing different sectors including transportation, tourism, telecommunications, and others,” he further said.

According to Behbehani, the event received a wide participation this year from specialized international companies, making the venue an attractive platform for everything related to the aviation industry and airport requirements. “The main goal of the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020 is to place Kuwait on the international agenda of the countries organizing exhibitions that attract the world’s largest airlines. This years’ show was attended by a huge number of international companies from the commercial and military fields, in addition to many VIPs from GCC and Arab countries,” concluded Behbehani.