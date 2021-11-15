DUBAI: Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has eminently displayed current and future projects of Kuwait International Airport at the 17th edition of Dubai Airshow 2021, which kicked off on Sunday. DGCA President Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, accompanied by Saad Al-Otaibi, the deputy director general for planning and projects affairs, visited yesterday the Kuwaiti pavilion where they were greeted by Information Ministry Undersecretary Munira Al-Huwaidi and the director of the Kuwaiti section Dr Badr Al-Enezi.

Otaibi said in remarks to the press that the Kuwaiti participation in the fair is aimed at displaying key development ventures particularly for overhauling the infrastructure and the air aviation. One of the projects underway is Terminal 2, which is forecast to accommodate 25 million passengers a year, he said, adding that another one is the third runway being built to cope with mounting air operations, in addition to the construction of a new observation towers, to be equipped with state-art devices.

In line with the state’s approach to boost partnership between the public and private sectors, the civil aviation has proposed several projects; namely the international navigation operator, the international operator for passengers at the new Terminal 2 and the international operator for Kuwait City. Moreover, there are other suggested projects to upgrade ground services, security services, fueling and maintenance. – KUNA