Kuwait authorities tour Jleeb to check adherence to measures against COVID-19

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Kuwait Municipality, and the Ministry of Commerce went on inspection tours in Jahra, Ahmadi and Farwaniya governorates to check adherence to precautionary measures taken by the government against the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The inspections focused on various violations including gathering, violating stores and businesses, illegal vendors, visa violators and others. Kuwait Times went with an inspection team to Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh in Farwaniya governorate.

This exceptional situation requires more intensive inspections by PAM and other authorities. “Our inspectors issued citations to various businesses including cafes and salons. Strict legal action is taken against all violators, both institutions and individuals. We spread awareness and receive complaints from the public around the clock through the official channels of all the authorities in charge,” said Deputy General Director of the Manpower Protection Department Mubarak Al-Khafour in a press statement before the tour.

The sanctions include deportation of violating expats, store closures and withdrawal of licenses of violating companies. “We received 289 complaints and the teams went to check them. This included the closure of 12 stores. And we are continuing our inspections and dealing with complaints. The ministry of commerce inspects businesses that should be closed in this period according the decisions of the Cabinet,” stressed Khafour.

Regarding employers who decided to cut the salary of employees, he assured that according to the labor law, this is illegal. “During this exceptional period, we have to wait until this situation passes to decide the procedure taken against them. We advise all employers to cooperate with us – the majority of them are cooperating,” he pointed out.

General Director of Security Department of Farwaniya Governorate Maj Gen Abdullah Al-Ali said this inspection tour is one of the regular tours of various areas of the governorate. “We aim through this tour to eliminate the gathering of people in cafes, restaurants and other places. This is a hard time that may affect them psychically, but they should be patient, as it’s for their own good,” he said.

These inspections also include checking residency status of expats. “Sanctions will be applied on illegal residents, absconding cases and other violators of the law. This period is not a chance for them to be moving feely,” Ali told Kuwait Times.

The government decided to close all shopping malls, beauty salons and barber shops as part of its measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The government also allowed restaurants to host a maximum of five people at a time and in case there are lines, the distance must be at least one meter between people.