KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem received yesterday the visiting delegation of the British House of Commons. During the meeting, both sides discussed parliamentary cooperation, ways to enhance the relations between parliaments and latest regional and international developments.

Head of the British delegation Rehman Chishti handed Ghanem an official invitation from Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, to visit Britain. The British group included MPs David Morris, Royston Smith, Yasmin Qureshi and British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis.

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah also met with the visiting British House of Commons group yesterday. During the meeting, which was held at the ministry’s headquarter, both sides reviewed the historical relations, deep ties and firm friendship between Kuwait and the United Kingdom. The discussion also included various cooperative fields that aim to promote common interests and benefit both countries and their people. – KUNA