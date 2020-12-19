KUWAIT: Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Lt Gen Staff Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and other military brass oversee the commissioning of the new helicopters. – Defense Ministry photos

KUWAIT: Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Lt Gen Staff Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah oversaw the commissioning of the first batch of H225M Caracal helicopters into Ali Al-Salem Air Base. This batch is part of a deal to acquire 30 aircraft of this type developed by Airbus, the public relations and moral guidance department of the Kuwaiti Army said in a statement on Thursday.

The French-made multirole military utility helicopters will enhance the capacity of Kuwait Air Force particularly in the fields of rapid interventions, search and rescue operations, evacuations and delivery of aid to disaster-hit areas, according to the statement. – KUNA