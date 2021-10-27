KUWAIT: Chief of Staff of Kuwait’s Army General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah participated yesterday in a virtual meeting of the Supreme Military Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the GCC. The Army said in a press statement that the Supreme Committee issued several decisions and recommendations that contribute to supporting military integration and cooperation between the armed forces of the GCC states. The GCC consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. – KUNA