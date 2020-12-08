KUWAIT: Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah meets the UK Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East John Lorimer. – Defense Ministry photo

KUWAIT: Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah received the UK Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East John Lorimer at the General Staff Headquarters of Kuwait Army yesterday. Lorimer is on a visit to Kuwait, where he is accompanied by Royal Air Force Air Commodore Martin Sampson.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, and ways to boost cooperation, especially in the military field. Kuwait Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt Gen Fahad Al-Nasser and top military brass attended the meeting, the Ministry of Defense’s Moral Guidance Department said in a press statement.

Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard Lt Gen Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and State Minister of Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. – Kuwait National Guard photo

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard Lt Gen Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and State Minister of Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh in his office at the National Guard’s headquarters.

The two sides discussed ways of boosting cooperation in terms of providing assistance and back up to state departments. Saleh also congratulated Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf on earning the political leadership’s trust, Kuwait National Guard said in a statement released to the press.