KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah discussed yesterday with Major General Andrew Roe, Chief Executive and Commandant of the Defense Academy of the United Kingdom and accompanying delegation joint military matters. In a statement by Chief of Staff command, Lieutenant General Al-Sabah received the commander and delegation in office, and conversed about topics of common interest, specifically military.

Attending the meeting was Head of Military Education Authority Major-General Fahad Al-Turaiji and Commander of Mubarak Al-Abdullah leadership and joint staff college, Major-General Talab Al-Fulaij as well as British defense attache Group Captain Paul Mulvaney. – KUNA