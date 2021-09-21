NEW YORK: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah discussed bilateral ties with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). During the meeting held Monday evening, both sides reviewed the consolidated of relations between the two countries and issues of common concern on the assembly’s agenda, in addition to their point of view on the regional and international level.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled conveyed to Sheikh Tamim greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to Qatar’s leadership, government and people. The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi and the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Premier.

Turkish mission

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled took part in a ceremony of inaugurating Turkey’s permanent mission to the UN in New York. The ceremony was held under the patronage and presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed happiness over partaking in this ceremony that embodies deep-rooted ties between Turkey and Kuwait and their peoples, wishing Turkey further progress and prosperity. The ceremony was attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, heads of state and delegations of countries partaking in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister met on Monday Comorian President Othman Ghazali. During the meeting, bilateral relations and means of enhancing and developing them, as well as issues of common concern were discussed. Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad and Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Otaibi attended the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Joint Arab action

In other news, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah said a ministerial meeting of the Arab League, hosted by Kuwait’s permanent mission to the UN, reviewed issues related to joint Arab action and challenges, especially the Palestinian cause. In a statement to the press on the sidelines of the meeting held Monday evening, Sheikh Dr Ahmad said the meeting is to follow up on the last Foreign Ministers’ meeting and to prepare for the 76th session of the high-level UN General Assembly.

Other topics related to challenges the Arab region is going through, especially the crisis in Yemen, as well as the situations in Syria and Libya were discussed, he added. All participants in this meeting commended the role of Tunisia which represents the Arab countries in the Security Council, whose membership will end by the end of this year, then UAE will assume UNSC non-permanent membership for two years, he pointed out. There was consensus among all heads of delegations of Arab countries over a host of issues, he said. – KUNA