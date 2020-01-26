RIYADH: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attends the conclusion ceremony of the Fourth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Riyadh. – KUNA photos

RIYADH: Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with his accompanying delegation, attended yesterday the conclusion ceremony of the Fourth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Riyadh. His Highness the Crown Prince then attended a luncheon held in his honor by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf arrived earlier yesterday to Riyadh, where he was received at King Khaled International Airport by Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh, and Kuwait Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Sabah. Upon his departure from Kuwait, His Highness the Crown prince was seen off by National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Kuwait National Guard’s Deputy Chief Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud.

His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmad Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Duaij Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sehikh Dr Ali Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. The delegation also includes Crown Prince Diwan advisor Dr Hmoud Mohammad Al-Otaibi, Crown Prince chief of staff Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Diwan’s head of protocol Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Sabah and Kuwait Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Sabah. – KUNA