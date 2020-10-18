RIYADH: Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah delivers to Saudi minister of state Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Saud a letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. – Amiri Diwan photo

RIYADH: Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the envoy of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, handed a written message yesterday from the Amir to a senior Saudi official; addressed to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammad, also the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs, handed another letter to the Saudi senior official from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressed to the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Contents of the two letters tackled the good brotherly relations between the two countries, means of boosting the ties at various levels, issues of common concern and latest developments on the regional and international arenas. The representative of His Highness the Amir handed the two letters in person to Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Saud, the cabinet member and minister of state of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. – KUNA