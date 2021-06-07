KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a cable to Pakistani President Arif Alvi expressing deep condolences on victims of the two trains’ accident in Sindh southern Pakistan. His Highness the Amir prayed for His Almighty’s mercy for the victims, wished their next of kin patience and the injured speedy recovery.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of identical content to the Pakistani president. A similar cable was addressed to the Pakistani president by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday the Minister of Education Dr Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf who presented the ministry’s new Undersecretary Ali Mohammad Al-Yaqoub on the occasion of taking office.

Minister Mudhaf also presented the new undersecretary to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in separate meetings yesterday. – AFP