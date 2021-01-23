KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent condolence cables to Iraq’s President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadmi expressing his sincere condolences on the victims of two deadly blasts in central Baghdad. The attacks on a busy market in the Iraqi capital led to the death and injury of dozens of civilians. The cable highlighted Kuwait’s “denunciation and strong condemnation of these two acts that targeted the lives of innocent people and undermined security and stability in the brotherly country.”

Kuwait’s Amir went on to underline Kuwait’s stance in rejection of terrorism, under all forms and manifestations, and in support of all measures taken by Iraq to confront such “criminal acts.” He also extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the blast and wished a speedy recovery for those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah both sent similar cables, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent a cable of condolences to Iraq’s parliament speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah reiterated Kuwait’s strong condemnation of the terrorist blasts that shook central Baghdad on Thursday and resulted in the death of dozens of innocent people and targeted the security and stability of Iraq.

This came in a telephone call held yesterday between the Kuwaiti foreign minister and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. Kuwait’s foreign minister also underlined his country’s solidarity with Iraq in all measures Baghdad takes to maintain its security and stability. He also expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Deadly fires

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to extend his condolences for the deadly fire at a serum producing institute western India. In the cable, His Highness the Amir also offered his sincere sympathy to relatives of the victims of the fire at an under-construction site of the Pune’s Serum Institute of India.

The blaze left several people dead and wounded. His Highness the Amir wished those injured a speedy recovery. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables, while Speaker Ghanem sent cables of condolences to Speaker of India’s parliament Om Birla and Chairman of the Council of States Venkaiah Naidu.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to express his condolences on the tragic loss of life in a fire at an elderly home in southeastern city of Kharkiv. In the cable, His Highness the Amir also extended sincere condolences to families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Ukrainian president, while Speaker Ghanem sent a cable to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Razumkov. – KUNA