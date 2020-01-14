KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness Sheikh Sabah also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. Moreover, His Highness received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir then received Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court Justice Youssef Al-Mutawaa. His Highness Sheikh Sabah also received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, who presented to His Highness the newly appointed Governor of Farwaniya Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Separately, His Highness the Crown received yesterday at Bayan Palace Speaker Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Justice Youssef Al-Mutawaa, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Sabah, and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received Anas Al-Saleh and the new Governor of Farwaniya Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Abdullah. – KUNA