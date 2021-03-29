KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi. His Highness the Amir also received former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. His Highness the Amir praised Saleh for his efforts and thanked him for his work and duty as a minister, wishing him great success. – KUNA