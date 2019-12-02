Kuwait Amir receives Saudi King’s invitation to 40th GCC summit

Sheikh Sabah congratulates King Salman on winning Gulf Basketball Championship

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr Abdullatif bin Rashed Al-Zayani. —Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr Abdullatif bin Rashed Al-Zayani, where he handed in an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the 40th session of the GCC Supreme Council. His Highness the Amir was briefed on King Salman’s ongoing preparations for the Gulf Summit, to be held in Riyadh on December 10. Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday.



In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, congratulating him on Saudi team winning the 16th Gulf Men’s Basketball Championship held in Kuwait. In the cable, His Highness the Amir hailed the splendid performance of the Saudi team and their high sports spirit, whishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia more progress and prosperity. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to King Salman.



Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing sorrow over the demise of Prince Metaib Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.



Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to the Ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, expressing his deepest grief and sorrow over the loss of Sheikha Shaikha bint Sultan Al-Salami. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.



His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to Tunisian President Kais bin Saied after a bus fall off a cliff killed 24 people and injured 18 others. His Highness the Amir expressed sorrow and hoped for a speedy recovery to those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables on the incident. Earlier, a bus plunged off a cliff into a ravine in the country’s north. The bus had set off from Tunis to the picturesque mountain town of Ain Draham, a popular autumn destination for Tunisians near the Algerian border.



Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Sunday to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing sorrow over a bus that plunged off into a frozen river earlier in eastern Siberia, killing 19 people and injuring 21 others. His Highness the Amir expressed sorrow and hoped for a speedy recovery to those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables marking the incident. Earlier in the day, a passenger bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in Siberia, killing 19 people on board. A tire on the bus burst as it was crossing the bridge over the Kuenga river in eastern Siberia’s Zabaikalsky region. The vehicle, which was travelling from Sretensk to Chita and carried 40 passengers, skidded off the road and onto the ice. – KUNA