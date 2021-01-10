KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Seif Palace yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

His Highness the Amir also received Minister of Justice Dr Nawaf Al-Yassin and President of the Constitutional Court Justice Mohammad Jassem bin Naji. They were accompanied by Justices Fuad Khaled Al-Zuwayyed, Adel Ali Al-Bahoh and Waleed Ibrahim Al-Mejel who took oath before His Highness the Amir on the occasion of their appointments as members of the Constitutional Court.

The meeting was attended by Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan President Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office and Amiri Diwan Undersecretary Ahmad Al-Fahad and head of Amiri Diwan Protocols Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Speaker Ghanem, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali, Saleh, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. His Highness Sheikh Mishal also received minister Yassin, judge Naji and the newly-appointed members of the Constitutional Court. Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister also received the Justice Minister and the Constitutional Court’s new members.

In other news, His Highness the Amir congratulated, in a cable yesterday, Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman on the anniversary of his ascension to the throne. His Highness the Amir commended the “fraternal and historic” relations between Kuwait and Oman, and the development achievements in the Sultunate. His Highness the Amir wished Sultan Haitham good health, and for Oman and its people further progress and prosperity under his leadership. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables.

Separately, His Highness the Amir expressed condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the victims of the ill-fated Indonesian airplane which plunged into the Java Sea, killing all passengers. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow blessings upon the deceased, and solace to their families. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister also extended condolences to President Widodo over the victims of the ill-fated plane. – KUNA