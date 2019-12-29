Kuwait Amir receives newly appointed judiciary officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Minister of Justice Dr Fahad Al-Afasi, Chief Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa, and the newly-appointed court prosecutor and member of the constitutional court judge Saleh Al-Mraished and the court of appeal prosecutor and member of the constitutional court justice Abdulrahman Al-Drami. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Essa Al-Kandari.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received President of the Supreme Judicial Council, President of the Constitutional Court and Head of the Cassation Court Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa and a number of newly appointed judiciary officials who took oath yesterday. Present at the meeting were Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah in addition to Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahad Al-Afasi.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Justice Mutawaa, who presented to him the newly-appointed court prosecutor and member of the constitutional court judge Saleh Al-Mraished and the court of appeal prosecutor and member of the constitutional court justice Abdulrahman Al-Drami. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad also received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Essa Al-Kandari, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Moreover, he hosted Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh as well as Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Saturday sent a cable to Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, offering heartfelt condolences over the victims of a vehicle blast in Mogadishu, which left heavy casualties. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed compassion for the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. Sheikh Sabah voiced Kuwait’s emphatic condemnation of this appalling criminal act that targeted innocents in a breach of all heavenly religions and human values.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah also expressed similar sentiments in two separate cables of condolences sent to the Somali president, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent cables to Speaker of the Somali House of People Mohamed Mursal and Speaker of the Somalian senate Abdi Hadi Abdullah.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi over victims of the traffic accident on one of the roads in Port Said governorate, which resulted in many casualties. In the cable, His Highness wished mercy for the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem sent a condolence cable to Egypt’s Parliament Speaker Dr Ali Abdulaal. – KUNA