KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Ambassador of France to Kuwait Anne-Claire Legendre. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in a ceremony held at Bayan Palace yesterday, received credentials of a number of newly assigned foreign ambassadors to the State of Kuwait. His Highness the Amir received papers of the new envoys of France Anne-Claire Legendre, Thailand Rooge Thammongkol, the Philippines Mohd Noordin Pendosina Lomondot, South Africa M P Genge, Kazakhstan Azamat Berdybay, Tunisia Al-Hashemi Ajeeli and Malta Raymond Sarsero.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Head of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of the Amir Bureau Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, and the head of the Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah. Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Ambassador of Thailand to Kuwait Rooge Thammongkol.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Ambassador of the Philippines to Kuwait Mohd Noordin Pendosina Lomondot.

Condolences

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolence yesterday from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the demise of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. In his cable, King Salman offered his condolences to Al-Sabah family as well.

His Highness the Amir, sent a reply cable to the King, expressing sincere thanks and appreciation for his kind words and sincere sentiments. His Highness the Amir received a similar cable from Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the demise of late Sheikh Nasser. His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable for his kind words and sincere sentiments.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received a cable of condolence from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the demise of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. In his cable, the Omani leader offered his condolences to Al-Sabah family as well. His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the Omani leader, expressing sincere thanks and appreciation for his kind words and sincere sentiments. – KUNA