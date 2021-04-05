KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday Dr Ahmad Mohammad Al-Khatib. In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to the Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the victims of floods and landslides that struck parts of Indonesia and East Timor. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on the souls of victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Separately, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah told Jordan’s King Abdullah II in a phone call on Sunday that Kuwait stands alongside Jordan and supports all the measures it takes to keep its security and stability intact. Describing bilateral relations as tight-knit, His Highness the Crown Prince said the security of the Hashemite Kingdom is closely intertwined with Kuwait’s, wishing Amman continued development and prosperity. In return, the Jordanian king thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for the gracious gesture, saying his genuine emotions are indicative of the close bond the two countries share. – KUNA