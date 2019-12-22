KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with delegations taking part in the 103rd OAPEC meeting in Kuwait. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace Oil Minister and Minister of Electricity and Water Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel, along with delegations taking part in the 103rd OAPEC meeting in Kuwait. The reception was attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. His Highness also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Moreover, His Highness received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court, Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al-Tahous, Vice President of Kuwait Society of Lawyers for Career and Admission Affairs. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere congratulations on his appointment as a member of the International Bar Association (IBA), representing the State of Kuwait, wishing him best to carry out the duties. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah expressed his deepest sympathies yesterday over the lives lost when a man opened fire on headquarters of the FSB security service in Moscow three days earlier. His Highness the Amir extended his condolences in a cable he sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was distraught over the tragic loss of life caused by the rampage. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Russian president, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem sent condolence cables to Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko. – KUNA