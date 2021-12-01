KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Dar Al-Yamama yesterday. His Highness the Amir also met, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed a congratulatory cable to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his country’s 50th national day. In his cable, His Highness praised the brotherly and historical bonds between both countries. Moreover, His Highness also exalted all the great achievements done by UAE in all fields.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the President of UAE Sheikh Khalifa. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem meanwhile sent a cable of congratulations to UAE’s Federal National Council Speaker Saqer Ghobash Saeed Al-Marri on UAE’s 50th national day.

Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali al-Sabah has cabled the UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammad bin Ahmad Al-Bawardi on his country’s national day 50th anniversary. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday that Sheikh Hamad expressed in the cable his wishes for the UAE so it may witness ever-lasting progress and prosperity. He also wished the UAE Armed Forces promotion in the shadow of the sagacious leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, hoping that the UAE may witness the occasion anew with all goodness and blessings. – KUNA