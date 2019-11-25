Sheikh Sabah patronizes Informatics Award tomorrow

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday the credentials of the newly-appointed ambassadors of Cambodia, Kenya and Algeria to Kuwait. Senior Amiri Diwan and Kuwaiti government officials attended the ceremonies. In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offered in a cable yesterday his deepest condolences to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi on the plane crash incident which occurred in his country, leading to several casualties. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent condolence cables to Congo’s National Assembly Speaker Isidore Mvouba and the Senate President Pierre Ngol.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is set to patronize at Bayan Palace tomorrow the 19th edition of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award. In a press statement, Chairperson of the Award’s Board of Trustees Sheikha Aida Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah said that the sponsorship of His Highness the Amir; Leader of the Humanitarian Action, for this annual ceremony is a “motivation” for achieving objectives of the Award.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with the new Ambassador of Cambodia to Kuwait. – Amiri Diwan photos



The Award has taken a prominent place in the history of information and communication technology by keeping up with all creations of the human mind in this field and stimulating creativity and innovation, as well as encourage technical projects that serve and promote communities, she explained. The Award launched in 2000 and carried with it the skills of this century and looks forward to take technology and technical knowledge as a way to serve humanity, Sheikha Aida continued saying. During the ceremony, the ‘medal of informatics’ in its 13th version will be presented to Dr Belgacem Haba, in addition of honoring 10 winners of the prize from seven Arab countries. – KUNA