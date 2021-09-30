KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left for Germany on a private visit yesterday. His Highness the Amir was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In other news, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a letter to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to congratulate him on the first anniversary of his assumption of power.

In his letter, Sheikh Ahmad stated that Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, has made headways in all domains, particularly in economy, culture and development. He renewed allegiance to His Highness the Amir and vowed to do all in his power to serve Kuwait and strengthen its position on the international stage. The foreign minister also wished His Highness the Amir everlasting wellbeing.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received yesterday a cable of congratulations from Chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammad Jassem Al-Saqr in which he expressed, on behalf of KCCI members and board of directors, his sincere congratulations on the first anniversary of His Highness’ assumption of power.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply in which he thanked and appreciated the message, wishing Saqr good health and wellness. His Highness the Amir also received a cable of congratulations from Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St Mark, on the first anniversary of his assumption of power. In a reply, His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation for the message, wishing him good health and wellness. – KUNA