KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a delegation of Saudi Amirs who arrived in the country to extend condolences on the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir hosted the Saudi officials at the Amiri Terminal.

The entourage included Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Amir of Tabuk Region, Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Meshaal bin Majed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Jeddah Governor, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Aseer Amir, and Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince of Medina.

The Saudi officials also expressed consolations to National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guard, Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as a number of Sheikhs.

Upon their arrival at the Terminal, the Saudi officials were welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. – KUNA