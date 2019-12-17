Sheikh Sabah signs decree of new Cabinet

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged new ministers Tuesday to join hands with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah against “whoever wants to undermine your stability.” Addressing the ministers after taking oath, His Highness the Amir said: “you will hear many mean words and you should respond, don’t be shy, if there is anyone accusing you, there are courts” to seek. “We are blessed with peace and security. You should cooperate with each other under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled. I wish you the best of luck,” said His Highness the Amir.



His Highness the Premier Sabah Al-Khaled said Tuesday that the responsibility entrusted in him by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah requires him to shoulder it with utmost effort to serve the homeland. Afterwards, His Highness the Premier presented the new formation of the State of Kuwait Cabinet as follows:1- Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. 2- Anas Khaled Nasser Al-Saleh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. 3- Khaled Nasser Al-Roudhan, Minister of Commerce and Industry. 4- Mohammad Nasser Al-Jabri, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth affairs. 5- Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Minister of Health. 6- Dr Fahad Mohammad Al-Afasi, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. 7- Dr Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel, Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water. 8- Mariam Aqeel Al-Aqeel, Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs. 9- Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs. 10- Dr Rana Abdullah Al-Fares, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs. 11- Dr Saud Hilal Al-Harbi, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education. 12- Dr Ghadeer Mohammad Aseeri, Minister of Social Affairs. 13- Mubarak Salem Al-Harees, Minister of State for Services’ Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs. 14- Waleed Khalifa Al-Jassem, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs. – KUNA