UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid receives a letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said meets Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah exchanged yesterday cables of congratulations and best wishes with leaders of Arab and friendly countries on the advent of 2021, wishing them a year of peace, security, stability and stability, and that they enjoy good health.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah wrote letters to UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said over bilateral relations, in addition to current happenings around the world.

His Highness the Amir’s envoy, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, delivered the letters to UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said, during respective visits to the two countries yesterday. The letters highlighted a “desire to push ties between the Arab Gulf neighbors even further,” according to an official statement. – KUNA