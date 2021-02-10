KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of congratulations to UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahayan.

In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere congratulations on the fruitful mission of the Hope Probe which successfully entered its orbit on Mars on Tuesday. His Highness the Amir lauded this historic and scientific achievement made by the UAE that embodies its space, technical and scientific progress, thanks to the ambitious vision of the country’s leadership and unremitting efforts of its children.

This enhances the UAE’s status in the international community on all levels, according to the Amir’s cables. His Highness the Amir said this Emirati and Arab achievement is a source of pride for all, wishing everlasting health to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed. His Highness the Amir also wished the UAE and its brotherly people further prosperity and progress under the wise leadership of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness the Prime Minister at Bayan Palace. – KUNA