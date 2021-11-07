KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, congratulating him on the 7th anniversary of assuming office. His Highness the Amir praised the brotherly relations that the two countries share and commended all the accomplishments the Kingdom has achieved, wishing the King good health and the kingdom further development and prosperity under his reign. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar congratulatory cables.

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem at Bayan Palace. His Highness the Crown Prince also met His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Furthermore, His Highness the Crown Prince received Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also welcomed Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Minister and Minister of State for Nazaha Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi. – KUNA