KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on his country’s National Day. In the cable, His Highness praised the kingdom’s blessed development and civil accomplishments, wishing King Salman good health and for the Kingdom progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince also sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. His Highness the Amir also received Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

Furthermore, His Highness received Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Interior Ministry Undersecretary Maj Gen Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the occasion of his new post. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Ghanem, Sheikh Hamad, Sheikh Thamer and Sheikh Faisal at Bayan Palace.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a condolence cable to Algerian President Abdulmadjid Tebboune over the death of former President Abdulqader bin Saleh. In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness upon his soul. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir had earlier cabled Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, expressing sincere condolences over the passing away of former defense minister Field Marshal Mohammad Hussien Tantawi. In his cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased’s soul and solace for his family. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent cables of identical sentiments to President Sisi. – KUNA