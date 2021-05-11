KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Kuwait’s nationals and expatriates on the advent of the festive celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, according to the Amiri Diwan yesterday.

Separately, the Amiri Diwan sent its best wishes on the occasion to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah along with the Arab and Islamic nations. The Amiri Diwan prayed that the nation remain safe under its wise leadership.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Crown Prince meanwhile received His Highness the Prime Minister in a separate meeting at Bayan Palace.

Amir greets Saudi King

On Monday, His Highness the Amir congratulated via phone Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His blessings upon King Salman. His Highness the Amir also wished many happy returns of the dear occasion for both Arabian Gulf nations as well as the Arab and Muslim worlds. King Salman extended his gratitude to His Highness the Amir for the phone call, wishing him everlasting wellbeing and Kuwait more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

Similarly, His Highness the Amir conveyed his warmest greetings to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa via telephone, ahead of the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. His Highness the Amir wished the two Gulf neighbors, as well as the wider Arab region, continued prosperity and development, while in return, the Bahraini king was appreciative of the kind gesture which encapsulates the camaraderie shared by Kuwait and Manama.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir phoned Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to congratulate him on the advent of the Eid Al-Fitr. His Highness the Amir also wished many happy returns of the dear occasion for both Arabian Gulf nations. He wished Sheikh Mohammad everlasting wellbeing and for the UAE greater security and stability under the wise leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

He wished everlasting wellness for the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed thanked His Highness the Amir on the good gesture which mirrors the depth of relations between the two nations. He wished His Highness the Amir everlasting wellbeing and for Kuwait more progress and welfare under his wise leadership.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, who congratulated him on advent of Eid Al-Fitr. Sheikh Mohammad prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow good health on His Highness the Crown Prince, and that both countries and their people enjoy further progress and prosperity. His Highness the Crown Prince thanked Sheikh Mohammad and wished him good health and for the people of the United Arab Emirates further progress and prosperity under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wished him well ahead of the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday. The Turkish leader expressed his heartiest wishes to both countries over the joyous occasion, while His Highness the Amir thanked him for the warm sentiments and wished the friendly country the utmost of success and prosperity. – KUNA