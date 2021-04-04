KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi yesterday to congratulate him on relocation of royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Al-Fustat area. His Highness the Amir commended the huge preparations and efforts carried out by the Egyptian government to bring about success for this event.

His Highness the Amir commended this “historic” event which reflected Egypt’s history and its contributions to human civilization, praying to Allah to bless Al-Sisi with good health, and Egypt and its people with further progress and prosperity. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Sisi.

Meanwhile, Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem congratulated his Egyptian counterparts on the successful transportation of royal mummies, in what was labeled the Pharaohs’ Golden Parade. Ghanem sent congratulatory letters on the occasion to Egypt’s House of Representatives Speaker Hanafy El-Gebaly and Senate President Abdelwahab Abdelrazeq. In the messages, he applauded the “scope of the preparations which made the event a success, illustrating Egypt’s commitment to its rich, ancient cultural heritage.”

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Seif Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and Roumi at Seif Palace yesterday. – KUNA