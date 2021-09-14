KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received a cable from King of Morocco Mohammad VI, congratulating him on the first anniversary of accession to the throne. King Mohammad VI stressed the importance of boosting the distinguished ties between both nations, wishing His Highness the Amir everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country.

His Highness the Amir replied with a cable in which he thanked King Mohammad VI for his sincere feelings, praising the deep-rooted ties between both countries and wishing King Mohammad VI everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad yesterday at Bayan Palace. – KUNA