KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to General Hamamat Idriss Deby, chairman of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, over passing away of former President Idriss Deby Itno, praying to Allah to bestow blessing upon the deceased.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to General Deby.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah yesterday visited the embassy of Chad in Kuwait, where he paid condolences on behalf of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince on the demise of President Idriss Deby Itno. – KUNA