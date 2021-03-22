KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable yesterday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and China. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah also sent similar cables.

Steady steps

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ambassador to China Samih Jawhar Hayat confirmed that the Kuwaiti-Chinese relations are continuously taking steady steps forward and as a result strengthening strategic partnership in many fields and levels. In a statement to the press on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries which falls today, Hayat said that these bilateral ties are characterized by responsibility and historical, as well as rooted friendship at all levels. The 50th anniversary is a new stage in the development of bilateral ties, as it officially began on March 22, 1971, but the ties between both nations are much older than this date, he added.

Over five decades have passed since the establishment of these relations, in which the traditional friendship between the leaderships of the two countries has been established, and senior officials have exchanged many official visits, which culminated in many vital results and achievements in the areas of bilateral cooperation, he pointed out.

In the past four years, Kuwaiti-Chinese bilateral ties have developed in various fields, as Kuwait has in China the largest diplomatic presence in the world, represented by four diplomatic missions that include the embassy in the capital Beijing and three general consulates in the areas of Quanzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong, he mentioned.

There is a vital Kuwaiti representation in China, including the Kuwaiti Military Office, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Representative Office in Beijing, the Kuwaiti Investment Office in Shanghai, and KUNA office in Beijing, he pointed out. The existing strategic ties between both countries witnessed great cooperation in various fields, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, underlining that there are other potentials for coordination between both sides to create opportunities in different fields. Hayat appreciated the efforts of the Chinese leaders and officials aimed at promoting those ties and making the bilateral dialogue between both sides smoother.

Strategic partnership

In the meantime, Kuwaiti Consul General in Shanghai Mishal Al-Shamali stressed his country’s keenness in developing bilateral ties with China in various fields to ensure real strategic partnership. Shamali added that there is a desire between the two friendly countries and at all levels to move forward in promoting various areas of cooperation. Kuwait is one of the first countries to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China on the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, as this “creative” initiative opens new fields of cooperation with Kuwait, he added. – KUNA