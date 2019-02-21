













Lights adorn the country during February in honor of National and Liberation Day holidays. Streets, buildings, souqs, shops, cars and iconic towers are all bedazzled in bright and colorful lights, many of them in the red, white, green and black of the Kuwait flag. The Kuwait Towers and Liberation Tower are also lit, often with changing displays and many of Kuwait’s major buildings, institutions and homes will be host to beautiful light displays. – Photos by Joseph Shagra, Yasser Al-Zayyat and Mishari bin Ghaith/Kuna.