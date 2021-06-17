By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways resumed commercial flights to London yesterday, with one flight per week. “Our first flight to London yesterday reached the complete seating capacity of the Boeing B777-300,” Acting CEO Essa Al-Haddad said.

“The Boeing B777-300 provides full entertainment through the latest technology, which makes the flight real fun, especially in the Royal and Business classes. Also, delicious meals are served according to international health procedures. The crew is wearing facemasks and using sanitizers for the passengers’ safety during the flights,” added Haddad.

These health procedures are important for resuming commercial flights that stopped due to the pandemic. “The pandemic negatively affected the aviation sector worldwide. Kuwait Airways is ready to fully operate its commercial flights to all destinations. London is one of the most important destinations, especially for students, medical treatment passengers and tourists,” he added.

Passengers can book their tickets through various channels. “Our clients can visit Kuwait Airways’ offices at The Avenues mall, Ministries Complex and Farwaniya office to access all our services. They can also call our hotline 171, download the app or visit our website. They can also visit our office at Baker Street in London,” stressed Haddad.

Kuwait Airways also applies all health measures set by the health ministry and civil aviation. “These include total disinfection of aircraft after each flight, in addition to disinfection of all transport machines, buses and baggage transport vehicles. Furthermore, all Kuwait Airways staff respect social distancing and remind passengers to follow health precautions,” he concluded.

The Boeing B777-300 wide-body aircraft is used for long- and medium-distance flights. It has 334 seats, including eight seats in Royal Class, 36 seats in Business Class and 290 seats in Economy Class.