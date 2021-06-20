KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) announced yesterday resuming flights to Paris, Malaga and Sarajevo as part of a strategy for gradual restoration of regular operations. The KAC said in a press statement it would organize three flights to Paris per week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays as of July 7. There will be two flights per week to Malaga on Sundays and Thursdays effective July 4 and two flights per week to Sarajevo on Saturdays and Wednesdays starting June 30.

The corporation had announced last week relaunching flights to London with a single trip a week. On June 15, it started staging three flights per week to Bodrum on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. And on June 18, it began organizing three flights a week to Trabzon on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, in addition to the regular flights to Istanbul.

Moreover, the national carrier announced two flights per week to Tbilisi on Mondays and Fridays, in addition to several summer tourism destinations. The corporation has affirmed its readiness to restore full operations of commercial flights in line with approval of the health authorities and resumption of air navigation in other countries. – KUNA