KUWAIT: Airbus has finished preparing the first A330-800 aircraft purchased by Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC), and which will be received during the third quarter of this year, KAC announced yesterday.

The national carrier had signed a contract to purchase eight Airbus A330-800 aircrafts, and they are scheduled to be received in succession until 2026 as per the plan agreed upon when the contract was signed on September 30, 2018.

KAC said in a press statement that the Airbus A330-800 received the airworthiness certificate from European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The A330-800 aircraft is considered among the new generation of the A330 neo family of aircrafts, KAC noted, adding that the plane has the longest range in its category of the wide bodied structures.